Russia-Ukraine war is having a limited impact on Europe vacation bookings, experts say

Travelers booking luxury trips to Europe have not canceled amid the Ukraine war, says travel advisor Jessica Griscavage of Runway Travel. Pictured, Grignan, France.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, how are Americans' European vacation plans being affected? It depends on whom you ask, but overall the answer seems to lie somewhere between "not at all" and "slightly."

Travel app Hopper noted a drop in flight searches for the Continent as early as February, along with a notable rise in airfares. Yet one travel advisor says she's seen no decrease in enthusiasm for European bookings or departures from her clients.

Jennifer Griscavage, founder of Runway Travel, an independent affiliate of McLean, Virginia-based McCabe World Travel, has been "very busy booking European travel" despite the war in Ukraine.

"The biggest impact we have seen is concern about traveling to any of the countries that share a border with Russia or the Ukraine," she said, in particular by clients booking a "bucket list" trip to the Russian port city of St. Petersburg as part of a Baltic Sea cruise.

"Unfortunately, cruise lines have had to cancel stops in St. Petersburg [so] most of our clients have moved these sailings to 2023," she added.

That news isn't great for destinations near the conflict zone or bordering either Russia or Ukraine, as they had already suffered larger drops in overall visitors due to the pandemic, according to the European Travel Commission in Brussels. The Czech Republic saw an 81% fall in arrivals last year compared to 2019, followed by Finland, at -80%, Latvia at -78%, Estonia at -77%, Slovakia at -76% and Lithuania at -74%, said the ETC.

However, the picture may be brighter for destinations farther west. Despite "some mild concerns," Europe is "still a go" for Runway Travel's largely well-heeled clients. "Italy, Greece and France in particular have been very popular," Griscavage said.

Audrey Hendley, president of Global Travel and Lifestyle Services at American Express, said while the impacted areas aren't major destinations for customers, the company is matching card member donations, and donated $1 million to relief efforts and provided 1 million hotel room nights to support refugees.

"These are not large destinations for us," she said. "However, every destination is important; every customer is important."