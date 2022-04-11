China Covid outbreak: Guangzhou closes schools, Shanghai's new cases soar to a record

All 11 districts of Guangzhou city began another round of mass Covid testing late last week, while elementary and middle schools shifted to online learning as of Monday.

BEIJING — Another major Chinese city has tightened Covid restrictions as the country struggles to contain a nationwide outbreak stretching from Shanghai in the southeast to the northern provinces.

The southern city of Guangzhou closed in-person classes at elementary and middle schools as of Monday, shifting courses online. The measures will last for at least a week, according to a city announcement over the weekend.

Municipal authorities said locals should not leave the city unless necessary, and would need a negative virus test from within the last 48 hours to do so.

Guangzhou — capital of Guangdong, a manufacturing-heavy province — reported 27 new Covid cases for Sunday, including 9 without symptoms. That's up from a total of 11 cases a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Shanghai reported a record high combined number of cases for Sunday, 914 with symptoms and 25,173 without. For Saturday, authorities reported 1,006 cases with symptoms and 23,937 asymptomatic ones.

The southeastern metropolis accounts for most of mainland China's new Covid cases. Shanghai remains in lockdown — with most people forced to stay in their apartments and get food by delivery — about a week after a two-part shutdown was originally supposed to end.