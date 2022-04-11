CNBC Pro

Citi upgrades Wells Fargo to buy, says the bank is best-positioned for higher rates

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: AT&T, Nvidia, Nio, Match, Wells Fargo & more
Michael Bloom12 min ago
CNBC ProDating stock Match Group is a buy and can rise nearly 40% from here, Loop Capital says
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProNewly formed Warner Bros. Discovery gets upgrades to buy from Atlantic, Evercore ISI
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More