Gas prices can vary a lot depending on where you live. Drivers in these 10 states spend the most

It's hard to escape high gas prices.

As Americans feel increased pressure at the pump, the average driver is spending 2.24% of their monthly income on gas, while pickup truck and SUV drivers shell out as much as 3.12%, on average, according to a recent report by FinanceBuzz based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Census Bureau and AAA.

But depending on the state you live in, you may be more vulnerable to recent price spikes at the pump.

More from Personal Finance:

How states aim to tackle high gas prices

Why a federal gas tax holiday won't save consumers much

Here's how to reduce pain at the pump now

For example, in Alabama, where residents drive more than 1,000 miles a month on average but earn less than residents in most other states, drivers are spending more than 5% of their take-home pay on fuel — the highest percentage in the country. Wyoming is a close second at 4.9%.

Alternatively, in the District of Columbia and New York state, motorists travel much less — in part, thanks to extensive public transportation systems — and spend just 0.73% and 1.38%, respectively, of their monthly income on gas, FinanceBuzz found. Those are among the lowest percentages nationwide.

Nearly 75% of U.S. drivers said they are already suffering financially due to the high cost of fuel, according to a separate report by DebtHammer. (A separate NBC News poll also found 8 in 10 Americans worry the war between Russia and Ukraine will continue to increase gas prices.)