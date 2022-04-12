UK PM Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak fined for Covid lockdown breaches

Johnson is set to be fined by police for breaching Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak are set to be fined by police for breaching Covid-19 lockdown laws, the government said Tuesday.

Johnson and Sunak "have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a spokesperson at Downing Street said in a statement.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do," they added.

It comes shortly after police confirmed that more than 50 fines had now been issued over the so-called "partygate" probe.

The Metropolitan Police had been investigating 12 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall alleged to have broken Covid rules.

Johnson has so far resisted calls to resign despite deep public anger and sustained pressure from across the political spectrum.

