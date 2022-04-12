European markets set to drop as investors watch inflation, central banks

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to fall 53 points to 7,561, the French CAC looks set to drop 70 points to 6,474 and the German DAX is expected to lose 180 points to 13,994, according to IG.

LONDON — European markets are set to drop Tuesday as traders look ahead to key central bank meetings and U.S. inflation prints.

Global investors will be watching the U.S. consumer price index reading for March on Tuesday and producer price index on Wednesday for indications as to how drastically the Federal Reserve will have to act in order to rein in inflation. Earnings season also kicks off stateside this week, with banking giants JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citi and Morgan Stanley all due to report.

In Europe, investors will also keep an eye on developments in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of the country has caused volatility in oil and other commodities markets, which has, in turn, disturbed stocks. Overnight, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said her government was working "urgently" to verify details of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

European Central Bank policymakers will meet in Frankfurt on Thursday to discuss their next monetary policy move, faced with the tough task of weighing surging consumer prices against downward pressure on economic growth from the war in Ukraine.