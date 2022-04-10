Russia wants to rebuild troop strength with recently retired soldiers, UK MoD says. Follow our live updates

Russia is looking at ways to bolster its troop numbers after heavy losses as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges NATO members for more aid and continues to call for a ban on Russian oil. The EU spends billions of dollars per week on energy imports from Russia.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday, pledging increase weapons support and funding.

Heavy shelling continues in Ukraine's east as the Donbas region prepares for a ramp-up of Russian bombardment. Civilians in the east are being urged to flee.