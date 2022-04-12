CNBC Pro

Jeffrey Gundlach says inflation is peaking, and here's where he'd put money to work right now

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProEarly sell-off in 2022 was just an 'appetizer,' closely watched Bank of America survey indicates
Jeff Cox4 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Pros name their favorite chipmakers and bank stocks
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProCharlie Munger-linked Daily Journal cuts Alibaba stake in half
Yun Li
Read More