Biden’s approval falls to new low amid economic pessimism, inflation woes, CNBC survey finds

Americans harbor some of the most downbeat views on the economy since the recovery from the Greater Financial Crisis, and some of their attitudes are in line with those seen only during recessions, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Amid soaring inflation, 47% of the public say the economy is "poor," the highest number since 2012. Only 17% rank the economy as excellent or good, the lowest since 2014. Only one in five Americans describe their personal financial situation as "getting ahead," the lowest number since 2014. Most say they are "remaining in place," and 1 in 10 say they are "falling backward." Meanwhile, 56% say there will be a recession in the next year, a level only achieved in the survey during an actual recession.

"The angst was previously more about what was going to happen in the economy, and we've now shifted into a new place where we're much more much pessimistic about what's currently happening," said Micah Roberts, partner at Public Opinion Strategies, and the Republican pollster for the survey. "There's no overriding the pessimism in this in this survey. It is on every page, and it is inescapable." The survey of 800 Americans nationwide was conducted April 7 through April 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

Prevailing negativity

The prevailing pessimism is clearly dragging on the American's opinions of President Joe Biden. In fact, nothing looks to be working in the Biden presidency from the public's viewpoint. The president's approval rating sank to a new low of just 38%, with 53% disapproving. Biden's -15% net approval rating is measurably worse than his -9% approval in the CNBC December survey. Biden's approval rating on the economy dropped for a fourth straight survey to just 35%, with 60% disapproving, putting the president a deep 25 points underwater.

The president saw double-digit declines in economic approval among key constituencies who put him in office: women aged 18-49, people of color and young Americans aged 18-35 compared to a year ago. The president's handling of the war in Ukraine barely fares better with 40% approving and 49% disapproving. His new proposal to tax unrealized gains splits the country in half with 43% in favor and exactly as many opposed to the measure.

Inflation as a bipartisan focal point

Jay Campbell, partner at Hart Research and the Democratic pollster for the survey, said the problem for Biden is that the inflation issue is bipartisan. "Cost of living has just blown everything else, including Covid, out of the water. And part of the reason for that is, there are attitudes about the economy that are largely a partisan phenomenon,'' he said. "That is not the case with inflation, or at least not right now. It is the top issue for Democrats, independents and Republicans."

