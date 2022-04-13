Charts suggest the Nasdaq 100 could reach an ‘important low’ this week, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the Nasdaq 100 could reach a low this week and give investors a chance to offload some poorly performing stocks, leaning on analysis from technical analyst Carolyn Boroden.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest the Nasdaq 100 could make an important low sometime this week — and maybe it's already happened. If that's the case, then the recent" market storminess could be over for the time being, the "Mad Money" host said.

"However, you might not want to get too attached to this move because Boroden says the underlying technical picture … remains ugly. Still, you could get a good chance to unload some tech here in order to raise money to buy other things that might have an easier time in the market going forward," he added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday climbed 1.01%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.12%. The Nasdaq Composite increased 2.03%.

Boroden uses the Fibonacci strategy to make predictions about the market. A cluster of Fibonacci timing cycles coming due around the same time means a stock or index could be poised to reverse direction, Cramer explained, adding that that's how she knew the market would bottom in mid-March.

The Nasdaq 100 has been "almost straight down since that cluster of Fibonacci timing cycles she mentioned in March," Cramer said. He added that Boroden is keeping an eye on both time and price parameters to find the next market low where investors could trade.