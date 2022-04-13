Covid outbreaks in New York and D.C. infect senior officials as omicron BA.2 variant sweeps the U.S.

Covid infections are rising again in the U.S. with outbreaks in New York City and Washington, D.C. resulting in senior government officials coming down with the virus as the more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant sweeps across the country.

BA.2 now represents of 86% of new cases, almost completely displacing the earlier version of omicron that fueled the unprecedented winter surge, according to Covid surveillance data published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The BA.2 subvariant is anywhere from 30% to 80% more transmissible than the earlier omicron, BA.1, according to studies from the U.K. and Denmark.

The U.S. reported a daily average of about 29,000 new infections as of Sunday, a 10% increase over the prior two weeks, according to data from the CDC. However, infections and hospitalization are still more than 90% below the peak of the omicron surge in January.

Though infections are rising, most counties still have low levels of Covid transmission and hospitalizations, which means people who live in those areas don't need to wear masks indoors under CDC public health guidance. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that Covid will continue to circulate in communities for the foreseeable future, and people will have to make individual decisions about the risk they're willing to take based on their age and health status.

"What we're hoping happens, and I believe it will, is that you won't see a concomitant comparable increase in severity in the sense of people requiring hospitalizations and deaths," Fauci told ABC's "This Week." CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has previously said there's high enough level of immunity in the U.S. population from vaccines and prior infections to provide some protection against BA.2.

The BA.2 subvariant is even more dominant in the Northeast, where it's driving a significant outbreak. BA.2 represents 92% of new cases in the region that includes New York and New Jersey, according to the CDC data. New York City is reporting about 1,887 new infections a day on average as of Saturday, a 52% increase over the past two weeks, according to data from the city's health department.