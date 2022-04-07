House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid, is not experiencing symptoms

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, March 30, 2022.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid, but does not have any symptoms, her office said Thursday.

Pelosi's positive test is the latest in a series of Covid diagnoses for a number of officials in Washington, and comes after the California Democrat stood next to President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at a White House event on Tuesday.

The 82-year-old Pelosi is second in line in the order of presidential succession, after Vice President Kamala Harris, in the event that Biden dies or is incapacitated.

On Wednesday, both Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those Biden Cabinet members both had attended the Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner in Washington on Saturday.

Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Adam Schiff of California, who were also at the dinner, on Tuesday said they had tested positive for Covid.

Pelosi did not attend the Gridiron dinner.

CIA Director William Burns tested positive for the virus last week.

