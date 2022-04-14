Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; Australia's March jobs data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed Thursday start as investors look ahead to the release of Australian jobs data for March.

The Bank of Korea is also set to announce its latest interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japan markets. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,955 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,920. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,843.49.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract was at 7,471, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,479. Australian jobs data for March is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN today.

Investors will monitor Hong Kong-listed shares of CNOOC after Reuters reported Wednesday the Chinese oil firm is preparing to exit operations in multiple Western nations due to fears of sanctions.

Markets in India are closed on Thursday for a holiday.