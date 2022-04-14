Cramer: Twitter's board has 'no choice' but to reject Elon Musk's offer

Twitter's board has "no choice" but to reject Elon Musk's offer to buy the company at $54.20 per share, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"They have no choice but to reject it," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street" Thursday. "If they say, 'we accept,' they're phony. And they're not phonies."

Cramer also warned of potential "personal liability" if the board accepts Musk's offer, which would value the company at around $43 billion.

"This is one of those where they are literally not doing their job, there's no fiduciary responsibility if they just say, you know what, we take it," Cramer said. "There are times when individual directors are opened up for a level of lack of fiduciary that I think crosses the line. This crosses the line."

