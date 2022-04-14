Here's who can claim the home-office tax deduction on their 2021 tax return

Millions of Americans began working remotely or from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Others decided to take the leap amid the "Great Resignation," start their own business and become their own boss in 2021.

But who is able to claim the home-office tax deduction?

The general rule is this: Those who are self-employed and working out of their homes may be eligible for the tax break. People who simply work remotely but get a W-2 tax form from their employer don't qualify.

More from Invest in You:

How to decide if you should rent or own a home

U.S. households are spending an extra $327 a month due to inflation

Is inflation crunching your budget? Here are 3 ways to fight back

"Knowing that you're not a 9-to-5 [worker] anymore, you can now take advantage of the home-office deduction," said Sheneya Wilson, CPA and founder of Fola Financial in New York, adding that it's one of the biggest deductions that people who work out of their homes can take.

Who can claim the deduction

There are some parameters when it comes to who is eligible for the home-office deduction, even though millions of Americans worked from home in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The tax break is generally only for those who are self-employed, gig workers or independent contractors, not those who are employed by a company that gives them a W-2 come tax season.

"Employees who receive a paycheck or a W-2 exclusively from an employer are not eligible for the deduction, even if they are currently working from home," the IRS said in a September 2020 reminder on the home-office deduction.

There may be some confusion, as the home-office deduction was previously allowed for employees. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, however, banned such workers from taking the deduction from 2018 to 2025.