Elon Musk's Twitter bid faces major skepticism on Wall Street

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

It's not often that a company receives a takeover bid that amounts to an 18% stock premium only to see its shares fall on the news.

That's what happened to Twitter on Thursday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk submitted a bid to buy the company for $54.20 a share, or about $43 billion. The stock dropped 1.7% to close at $45.08 for a market cap of $34 billion.

In other words, investors don't expect the deal to happen. Analysts at Stifel went so far as to downgrade the stock to a sell on Thursday, saying the company faces a "full blown Elon circus."

Musk has his legions of followers, to be sure, and he's legendary in tech world for simultaneously turning Tesla and SpaceX into booming and truly innovative businesses. But years of bluster, hype and unfulfilled promises have left Wall Street skeptical of Musk's intentions and his ability or willingness to follow through, especially when it comes to big financial deals.

Think back to "funding secured." That was the August 2018 tweet that Musk sent, indicating that he was prepared to take Tesla private at the weed-lover's price of $420 a share (in case that helps explain the $54.20 offer for Twitter). It's also the tweet that led to a lawsuit from the SEC and an eventual settlement requiring a "Twitter sitter" to preapprove any of Musk's tweets containing information about the company that could affect its stock price.

Tesla was never taken private and instead turned into one of the great stock bets of the next three years. On a split-adjusted basis, the shares are up over 1,300% since the tweet.

Musk has become fabulously rich in the process, surpassing Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person. And while running his two main companies and operating some others on the side, he's found plenty of time to be a regular rabble-rouser on Twitter, where he now has 81.7 million followers.