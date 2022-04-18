42% of women investors say they got started during the pandemic, survey shows

For some women, it appears the pandemic has had a silver lining: Getting started with investing.

Roughly 2 in 5 (42%) current female investors took the plunge either in 2020 or 2021, according to a recent survey from social investing app eToro. And half of all women said they have become more interested in investing during the pandemic, separate research from Fidelity Investments shows.

"People had more time to learn what investing means," said Callie Cox, U.S. analyst at eToro. "We were all talking about it … so this helped women feel more comfortable to step in and invest."

Generally speaking, women were disproportionately impacted by job losses early in the pandemic, as well as by caregiving responsibilities and challenges finding child care that would allow them to return to work. The resulting financial hit to their household income may have translated into a bigger need to focus more on money matters, Cox said.

"They were in a corner and kind of had to take control of their finances," Cox said.

Exactly half (50%) of women investors in the survey plan to hold their investments for six years or longer. Separately, 67% of women are now investing outside of their retirement savings, up from 44% in 2018, according to Fidelity.