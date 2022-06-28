After the impact Covid-19, most women see money as a tool to effect change, survey shows

Getty Images

Over the past couple of years, the effects of Covid-19, social activism and economic uncertainty have profoundly impacted women's attitudes about their finances, according to a UBS survey. Nearly 9 in 10 women believe money is a tool to achieve their personal "purpose," the report uncovered, polling 1,400 women investors in January and February 2022. "Many women have a deeper commitment than ever before to leading more purposeful, intentional lives and making a positive difference in the world," said Carey Shuffman, head of the women's segment for UBS.

"And we saw that women wanted to do that through a variety of different ways, many of which came back down to financial engagement and wielding financial power," Shuffman said. Indeed, nearly 95% of the women polled have donated financial resources or time over the past 12 months, according to the findings, and almost three-quarters have made purchases linked with their values. What's more, most women want portfolios reflecting their values, the survey found, with 79% saying they'd like assets focused on positive environmental, social and governance impact, known as ESG.

"There's a very clear correlation between wanting to use money to effect positive change, and then investing your money to align with those values," Shuffman said. These findings are similar to a poll by Cerulli Associates showing roughly 52% of women prefer to invest in companies with a positive social or environmental impact, compared to 44% of men. However, despite high levels of interest, adoption has been lower, with only 47% of women owning ESG investments, the UBS survey found.

Women still defer to spouses for money decisions