Bank of America is set to report first-quarter earnings — here’s what the Street expects

CEO and Chairman of the Bank of America Brian Moynihan speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021.

Bank of America is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Monday.



Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: 75 cents a share, 13% lower than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue: $23.2 billion, 1.1% higher than a year earlier.

Net Interest Income: $11.72 billion, according to StreetAccount

Trading Revenue: Fixed Income $2.69 billion, Equities $1.61 billion

Investing Banking: $1.74 billion

Bank of America is supposed to be one of the big beneficiaries of rising interest rates — but will that be enough to offset declines in investment banking?

That's the question of the moment after JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup all disclosed sharp drops in first-quarter advisory revenues.

Bank of America, led by CEO Brian Moynihan, had enjoyed tailwinds as rising interest rates and a rebound in loan growth promised to boost income. But bank stocks got hammered this year amid concerns that higher inflation would help spark a recession, which would lead to higher defaults.

While longer-term rates rose during the quarter, short term rates rose more, and that flat, or in some cases inverted, yield curve spurred concerns about an economic slowdown ahead.

Bank of America shares have fallen 15% this year before Monday, worse than the 11.6% decline of the KBW Bank Index.

Last week, JPMorgan said profit slumped as it posted losses tied to Russia sanctions and set aside money for future loan losses. Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup each topped expectations with stronger-than-expected trading results, and Wells Fargo missed on revenue amid a decline in mortgage lending.