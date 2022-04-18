Sri Lankan opposition to table no-confidence vote against government

Sri Lanka's opposition is set to stage a no-confidence vote against the government, opposition lawmaker Harsha de Silva told CNBC on Monday.

"We are confident we have the numbers and we will bring the motion at the appropriate time," said de Silva, a parliamentary member from the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party.

His comments came before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a new cabinet on Monday. Following pressure from protesters who are calling for his resignation, the president removed two of his brothers and a nephew from the new team, but retained another brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is the prime minister.

Widespread protests with chants of "Gotta go Gotabaya" against the president and the prime minister have dragged on for the past month as Sri Lankans struggle with 12-hour power cuts and an extreme scarcity of food, medicines and fuel.

"We will bring it when the time is right because it is our no-confidence motion and it is our prerogative when we bring it," de Silva told CNBC during an interview on "Capital Connection Asia." He refused to specify if the no-confidence vote against the prime minister will be tabled on Tuesday, when the parliament convenes.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. The island nation of 22 million declared last Tuesday that it was going to default on its $35 billion of foreign debt for the first time in its history.

The country will be sending a delegation, including its finance minister, to hold a meeting with the International Monetary Fund this week to seek a bailout.