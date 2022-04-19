2 men accused of impersonating DHS agents hit with weapons charges in new indictment

Arian Taherzadeh, sketch from detention hearing for the two men charged with impersonating DHS agents. Source: Bill Hennessy

Two Washington, D.C., men accused of impersonating federal agents were hit with weapons charges Tuesday in a new grand jury indictment. The men, Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and 35-year-old Haider Ali, previously were charged in a criminal complaint in federal court in Washington with impersonating agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The indictment issued Tuesday includes those charges, but also charges Taherzadeh with two counts of unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition device, specifically magazines for Glock and Sig Sauer semiautomatic pistols. Ali was additionally indicted on one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, specifically a Glock magazine.

Evidence photos regarding Taherzadeh and Ali impersonating Federal Agents submitted by the D.O.J.

Prosecutors have said the men duped Secret Service agents, including ones who protected the White House and first lady Jill Biden, with their false stories about working for DHS. A cache of weapons and police equipment was found in apartments maintained by the men, who loaned two expensive apartments to two Secret Service agents, prosecutors have said. Both men last week were ordered released on bail into the custody of relatives over the objections of prosecutors, who called them a danger to the public. Four Secret Service agents who had contact with the men have been placed on administrative leave.