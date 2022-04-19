Treasury yields dip, but 10-year rate holds above 2.86%

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved less than a basis point lower to 2.8607% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell less a basis point to 2.9512%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year yield hit its highest level since late 2018 on Monday, trading at 2.884% at one point.

Concerns around rising inflation and its effect on economic growth has seen investors sell out of bonds over the past couple of months, pushing up yields.

Data released last week showed consumer and producer prices continued to rise, fueling investor beliefs that the Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes, in a bid to control this inflation.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard told CNBC's Steve Liesman on Monday that "quite a bit has been priced in" in terms of Fed actions.