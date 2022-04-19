CNBC Pro

Value investor Bill Nygren says he still believes in Netflix

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProEl-Erian says inflation won't peak for some time and the Fed might be forced to raise its target
Yun Li
CNBC ProValue investor David Katz says he'd 'aggressively' buy banks and thinks this tech giant is too cheap
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProWhen Wall Street’s 'fear gauge' goes up, it might be time to buy stocks, Josh Brown says
Jesse Pound
Read More