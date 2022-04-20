Bitcoin 'tribalism' is holding the crypto industry back, Ripple CEO says

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 19, 2021.

"Tribalism" around bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is holding back the entire $2 trillion market, according to the boss of blockchain firm Ripple.

"Polarization isn't healthy in my judgement," Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in a CNBC-hosted fireside chat at Paris Blockchain Week Summit last week.

"I own bitcoin, I own ether, I own some others. I am an absolute believer that this industry is going to continue to thrive."

"All boats can rise," Garlinghouse added.

Garlinghouse, a former Yahoo executive, compared the crypto industry today to the dotcom era of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"Yahoo could be successful and so could eBay ... They're solving different problems," he said. "There's different use cases and different audiences and different markets. I think a lot of those parallels exist today."