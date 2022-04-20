China's spiking Covid cases, Ukraine war cloud growth in Asia, says IMF

Rising Covid cases in China and the war in Ukraine pose headwinds for Asia's growth, the International Monetary Fund told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Asia is clearly facing headwinds, both from the war in Ukraine but also from the lingering effects of Covid now being much more pronounced in China than before," said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, the acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

She said the outlook for Asia in 2022 had been downgraded by half a percentage point to 4.9% from the 5.4% estimate in January.

In its latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the IMF also trimmed growth projections for China's economy to 4.4%, lower than its earlier estimate of 4.8%. China's official target is at about 5.5%.

"Inflation is an issue in many of these countries," Gulde-Wolf told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"In most countries, we are already seeing price pressures — the exception here being China and Japan, where price pressures remain subdued," she said.