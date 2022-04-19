Ukraine says phase two of the war has begun as Russia begins offensive in the Donbas. Follow our live updates

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York, April 13, 2022. Guterres on Monday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to secure humanitarian corridors for evacuation and delivering of aid and medical assistance.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

"The Secretary-General strongly urges all parties to enact an urgent and immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which will enable the safe and secure functioning of humanitarian corridors, help evacuate civilian residents and also deliver life-saving humanitarian and medical assistance," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"Genuine negotiations must be given a chance to succeed and to bring lasting peace," he added.

Earlier, the U.N. said that humanitarian ceasefires in Ukraine were "not on the horizon right now" but could take place in a couple of weeks.

The U.N.'s relief chief Martin Griffiths will be in Turkey this week to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about hosting humanitarian talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The World Health Organization says 12 million people in Ukraine have been displaced, with 7.1 million still in Ukraine.

— Chelsea Ong