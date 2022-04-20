Russia sets new deadline for Mariupol surrender; Ukraine troops there facing 'last days, if not hours'

Major Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Separate Marine Brigade, issued a desperate plea to world leaders in a Facebook video posted from the besieged city of Mariupol.

"This is our appeal to the world. This could be the last appeal of our lives. We are probably facing our last days, if not hours," Volyna said, according to multiple translations. Russia has issued a new ultimatum, demanding the city surrender by 2:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. ET) Moscow time, after Ukrainians refused to meet a surrender deadline last Sunday. Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces and largely cut off from electricity, water, food and heating since early March.

"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one. They have advantage in the air, in artillery, in their forces on land, in equipment and in tanks," Volyna said, adding that his forces were "defending only one object" — the Azovstal steel plant where both military personnel and civilians were holed up, with reportedly hundreds wounded from Russian strikes. "We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us," he said.

The video was posted by Volyna from his personal Facebook page, not by the Azov unit. NBC has not independently verified the information.