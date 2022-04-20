CNBC Pro

Don't buy the dip: Netflix shares may be stuck here for a while, analysts say

thumbnail
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Costco & more
Michael Bloom33 min ago
CNBC ProHere's what the analyst who predicted Netflix's struggles says is next for the stock
Jesse Pound30 min ago
CNBC Pro'Tesla is bigger than Musk': Jefferies says investors shouldn't be shaken by Twitter 'distraction'
Ryan Brownean hour ago
Read More