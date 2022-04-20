What to watch today: Wall Street looks higher despite Netflix's stock plunge

BY THE NUMBERS

STOCKS TO WATCH

Baker Hughes (BKR) fell 5 cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share, and revenue also missed forecasts. The oilfield services company said its results reflected a volatile operating environment. The stock fell 2% in the premarket. Lululemon (LULU) added 2.2% in the premarket after the apparel maker announced a five-year plan to double revenue. The plan focuses on quadrupling international sales and doubling revenue from its men's and digital operations. ASML's (ASML) latest quarter beat analyst forecasts on the top and bottom lines, with the Amsterdam-based semiconductor equipment maker reporting strong demand from chip makers trying to ramp up production. ASML shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) slid 4.8% in premarket trading after the FDA sent a rejection letter in response to a new drug application for a schizophrenia treatment. Teva said it is studying possible next steps and will work with the FDA to address the agency's concerns. Omnicom (OMC) reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, despite what the ad agency operator called "uniquely challenging global events." Omnicom took a $113.4 million charge relating to its investment in Russian businesses. Shares added 3.7% in premarket action.

