Biden says U.S. will send $1.3 billion in additional military and economic support to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The United States will send another $800 million security package and an additional $500 million dollars in direct economic assistance to Ukraine as its military fights off a renewed Russian assault, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

"This is money the government can help use to stabilize their economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

The latest security package, which includes heavy artillery and tactical drones, comes as Western intelligence warns of an intensified Russian offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine following weeks of stalled ground advances on the capital city of Kyiv.

Biden said he discussed the new security package, the eighth such installment, in-person with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the White House.

"With this latest disbursement, I've almost exhausted the draw-down authority I have that Congress authorized for Ukraine and a bipartisan spending bill last month," Biden said, adding that he would send lawmakers a supplemental budget request next week.

Biden's remarks come on the heels of a Wednesday afternoon meeting with his military commanders and national security officials for assessments on global threats as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ahead of the meeting, Biden said U.S. security assistance is flowing into the region daily and that allies are "stepping up and amplifying the impact of our response."