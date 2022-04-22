Nearly 1 in 4 students in the U.S. has access to personal finance education this year

Math teacher Marina White teaches Canyon High School seniors in Canyon Country, California, a lesson on investing and the power of compound interest.

Millions of high school students across the U.S. will graduate in 2022 with one important course under their belt: personal finance.

Recent momentum among states requiring personal finance education in high school means that nearly 1 in 4 students will take such a course before they graduate this year, according to Next Gen Personal Finance's 2022 State of Financial Education report, released Thursday.

That's a huge change from 2018, when the first report was issued and only 16.4% of high school students in the country were guaranteed a personal finance class. It also means that Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit, is on track to reach 100% of students with guaranteed access to personal finance education by 2030, a goal of the organization.

"We've really seen some great progress in terms of guaranteed access," said Christian Sherrill, director of growth and advocacy at Next Gen Personal Finance.

Bills in progress

In addition to the eight states that currently guarantee all students will take a personal finance course before graduating high school — which Next Gen Personal Finance considers to be the gold standard — four additional states have passed similar legislation this year.

Those states — Florida, Nebraska, Ohio and Rhode Island — are in the process of implementing their mandates, meaning that in the coming years, more than 32% of students in the U.S. will have a personal finance class.

"In the span of five, six years, the proportion of students nationwide with guaranteed access to a personal finance class has doubled," said Sherrill. "We're thrilled to see that surge in growth."