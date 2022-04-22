Taiwan's 'biggest offshore wind farm' generates its first power

An offshore wind turbine in waters off Taiwan. Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs says it's targeting 20% renewable energy generation by the middle of this decade.

A large-scale offshore wind farm in waters off the coast of Taiwan has produced its first power, with those involved in the project describing the news as a "major milestone."

In a statement Thursday, Danish energy firm Orsted said the first power at the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a facility was delivered on schedule following the installation of its initial set of wind turbines.

Electricity, it said, had been "transferred to Orsted's onshore substations via array cables, offshore substations, and export cables. The renewable energy was fed into the national grid via Taipower's substation." Taipower is a state-owned utility.

Situated 35 to 60 kilometers off Taiwan's west coast, the scale of Changhua 1 & 2a is considerable, with Orsted describing it as "Taiwan's biggest offshore wind farm."

It will have a capacity of approximately 900 megawatts and use 111 turbines from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Capacity refers to the maximum amount of electricity installations can produce, not what they're necessarily generating.

It's hoped that construction of the project will wrap up this year. According to Orsted, the facility will eventually generate enough power to meet the needs of 1 million households in Taiwan.