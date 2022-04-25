New York judge holds Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena for business documents

Former US President Donald Trump holds a rally sponsored by Save America with Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Bo Hines, Dan Bishop, Mark Robinson and Greg Murphy in Selma, NC, on April 9, 2022.

A New York judge held former President Donald Trump in contempt of court on Monday for failing to comply with a subpoena for business documents related to an investigation by the state attorney general's office.

Trump will have to pay $10,000 per day for as long as he fails to comply with the subpoena.

The contempt finding by Judge Arthur Engoron in a Manhattan Supreme Court courtroom came after a more than two-hour hearing in which lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James blasted Trump for dragging his feet in turning over the demanded documents.

James is investigating the Trump Organization over allegations that it improperly manipulated the stated values of various real estate assets to obtain more favorable financial terms for loans and insurance coverage, and to lower their taxes.

"In a major victory, a court has ruled in our favor to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court," James tweeted. "Today, justice prevailed. Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization's financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law."

Trump's lawyer in the case, Alina Habba, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Habba had told Engoron that Trump did not deserve to be held in contempt, saying the Trump Organization was "right on schedule" with turning over documents sought by the attorney general.

Habba also called the probe by the Democrat James "a political crusade," echoing criticism of the investigation by the Republican Trump.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.