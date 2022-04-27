5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street to open higher after Nasdaq's nearly 4% plunge

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

2. Big earnings beats at Microsoft, big misses at Alphabet

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., speaks at Microsoft's Build developer conference in San Francisco on March 30, 2016. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft earned an adjusted $2.22 per share in its fiscal third quarter on an 18% year-over-year revenue jump to $49.36 billion. But it was the rosy guidance that really got the stock going higher in after-hours trading. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue guidance for each of the company's three business segments — productivity, cloud and personal computing — surpassed the expectations of analysts surveyed by StreetAccount.

CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai during press conference at the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland on March 29, 2022. Mateusz Wlodarczyk | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Alphabet's first-quarter misses were widespread, with earnings per share of $24.62 per share, overall revenue of $68.01 billion and advertising revenue for Google's YouTube of $6.87 billion. In a bright spot, so-called Other Bets, which include self-driving car unit Waymo, nearly doubled its revenue from a year ago to $440 million. However, the unit's loss widened slightly. Alphabet said its board authorized $70 billion in share repurchases.

3. Boeing results stumble; GM reaffirms guidance

Signage is displayed on the headquarters building of Boeing Co. in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2009. Boeing Co. last week lowered its 2009 profit forecast less than analysts predicted, reaffirming the year's delivery schedule even as the recession prompts airlines to defer orders and forces the planemaker to further delay a model. Tim Boyle| Bloomberg | Getty Images

Boeing on Wednesday reported a much wider adjusted loss and lower revenue than analysts had expected as the company faced higher costs on both commercial and defense aircraft. The Dow stock lost 3% in the premarket. Boeing has enjoyed a resurgence in demand for its 737 Max plane, which returned to service in late 2020 after two fatal crashes. But production problems and certification delays have hampered other aircraft programs.

The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, March 16, 2021. Rebecca Cook | Reuters

General Motors late Tuesday reaffirmed its earnings expectations for 2022 despite reporting a lower first-quarter net profit and margin compared with a year ago on rising costs and supply chain instability. GM shares jumped nearly 2% in Wednesday's premarket. The automaker beat estimates with Q1 adjusted per share earnings of $2.09. However, GM missed with quarterly revenue of $35.98 billion.

4. $1 billion break-up fee goes both ways in Twitter saga

In this photo illustration, the Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of the phone, with Elon Musk's Twitter account in the background. Twitter was flooded with user reports of high-profile accounts losing thousands of followers in the hours after news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would purchase the social network. Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Musk could be required to pay Twitter a termination fee of $1 billion, under some circumstances, such as if the Tesla and SpaceX CEO fails to secure enough debt funding to complete his $44 billion deal to buy the social network, according to a new SEC filing. On the other hand, Twitter would owe Musk a $1 billion break-up fee should it fall through because it found a competing offer or if shareholders reject the deal, according to the same filing.

5. Russia halts natural gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria