Credit Suisse says U.S. authorities will 'absolutely not' find any wrongdoing amid probe into Russian oligarch record shredding

"Queen K," a luxury yacht owned by Oleg Deripaska, one of a number of Russian oligarchs who reportedly had to terminate private jet leases with Credit Suisse amid previous U.S. sanctions.

Credit Suisse told CNBC Wednesday that U.S. authorities will "absolutely not" find any evidence of wrongdoing as it faces a probe on its compliance with sanctions on Russian oligarchs.

The Swiss bank is under investigation by the House Oversight Committee over allegations that it asked investors to "destroy and permanently erase" documents related to a portfolio of loans backed by yachts and private jets potentially owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Credit Suisse allegedly sent the request to investors following a report first surfaced by the Financial Times that it had offloaded the risks relating to $2 billion of loans to a group of hedge funds.

CEO Thomas Gottstein said Wednesday that the letter received by investors had "nothing to do" with sanctions or loans belonging to members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

"[It] has nothing to do with destroying materials related to sanctions," Gottstein told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore.

"This was a one-off transaction, which was very much a continuation of three other securitized transactions we did before," he continued.