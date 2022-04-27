Just 1% of people aced this quiz on Social Security retirement benefits. Why you should test your knowledge before you claim

The result was 65% of people either failed or got a D grade. Meanwhile, 18% of respondents earned a C, while 12% got a B and 6% earned an A. Just 1% of respondents got a perfect score.

Yet many people who are at or near the age when they face that choice may need to brush up on the program's rules before they do.

Deciding at what point you will collect Social Security benefits may be one of the biggest decisions you make in retirement.

Claiming Social Security benefits is one of two big time-sensitive decisions people close to retirement must make, according to David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual. The other is how they will obtain health insurance coverage.

"There are definite rules, definite deadlines and definite dates that need to be met," Freitag said. "Or you could discover after the fact that that oversight was very costly if you're not careful."

One thing to consider is the amount of benefits you may receive based on your age. For most people approaching retirement now, age 67 is when they will receive their full benefits based on their earnings history. If they delay up to age 70, their monthly checks will be even bigger.

There are other considerations based on your personal situation, particularly if you have a spouse or children who may also benefit from your claiming decision.

To take the quiz, answer whether each of the following statements is true or false. Then check your responses against the key below.

If you find you need to brush up on Social Security's rules, the agency's website is a great place to start, Freitag said. MassMutual also has additional information to help you sort through your options.