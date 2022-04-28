Australia opens facility that will 'blast' human waste and convert it into fertilizer

A sewage treatment plant. The idea of reusing organic matter or waste in industrial processes and other initiatives is not a new one, and the last few years have seen a number of interesting projects take shape.

An Australian plant that converts human waste into fertilizer and energy has been opened, with those involved in the project hoping it will reduce carbon emissions and save money.

Located at the Loganholme Wastewater Treatment Plant in Logan City, Queensland, the biosolids gasification facility was developed by Logan Water, the water business of Logan City Council.

According to the council, the 28 million Australian dollar (around $20 million) facility "blasts sewage with extremely high heat." The Australian Renewable Energy Agency provided $6 million in funding for the project.

The end product from the process is an odorless biochar which can be used as a fertilizer in agriculture, among other things. In a statement Tuesday, the council described the facility as "the first of its kind in Australia."

Logan Water collaborated with a range of partners to deliver the project's gasifier. A key component of the project was the installation of two industrial strength driers constructed in Germany by ELIQUO, a Dutch firm. The driers each weigh 34 metric tons and are 18 meters in length.