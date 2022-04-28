California subpoenas Exxon for details on role in global plastic pollution

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018.

California's attorney general on Thursday announced an investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for allegedly overstating the role of recycling in curbing global plastic pollution and exacerbating the crisis.

Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta said his office has subpoenaed Exxon Mobil for information relating to the company's alleged role in deceiving the public and worsening plastics pollution. The office didn't specify what other companies it was investigating. Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As state legislatures and local governments in the 1980s began considering bills restricting or banning plastic products, fossil fuel and petrochemical companies began an "aggressive" and "deceptive" campaign to persuade the public that they could mitigate the waste problem by recycling, which the industry knew wasn't true, Bonta alleged in a news release.

"For more than half a century, the plastics industry has engaged in an aggressive campaign to deceive the public, perpetuating a myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis," Bonta said. "The truth is: The vast majority of plastic cannot be recycled."