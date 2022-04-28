Huawei's first quarter revenue tumbles by nearly 14% as smartphone sales plunge

Huawei's smartphone business has struggled under U.S. sanctions that restrict it from buying chips and other components from key suppliers.

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei announced Thursday that first quarter revenue fell by nearly 14% from a year ago, while its profit margin more than halved.

"Our consumer business was heavily impacted, and our [information and communications technology] infrastructure business experienced steady growth," Ken Hu, Huawei's rotating chairman, said in a statement. "In 2022, we still face a challenging and complicated business environment."

The company reported 131 billion yuan ($20.63 billion) in revenue for the first quarter. That's down by 13.9% from the same period last year, and a more than 27% decline from the fourth quarter of 2021.

First quarter profit margin of 4.3% was less than half the 11.1% reported a year earlier.

Hu said the quarterly results were in line with the company's expectations and that Huawei has increased its investment in research and development.