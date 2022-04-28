Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Meta, McDonald's, Teladoc, Ford and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Meta Platforms — Shares of the company formerly known as Facebook surged 17% after reporting mixed first-quarter results. The company posted a beat in earnings but a disappointing revenue miss. It also saw daily active users grow following a decline in the fourth quarter.

McDonald's - Shares of the restaurant chain gained 3% after first-quarter revenue topped expectations. McDonald's reported first-quarter revenue of $5.67 billion versus the $5.59 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company saw same-store sales growth of 3.5% in the U.S. and even higher in international markets, ahead of estimates compiled by StreetAccount.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm's stock price surged more than 7% after its most recent earnings report showed all four of the company's semiconductor businesses grew during the most recent quarter. Qualcomm posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.21 on revenue of $11.16 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of $2.91 per share on revenue of $10.60 billion.

Ford — The automaker's shares fell 2% after the company said its stake in Rivian dragged profits lower in the recent quarter. Ford reported adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents on $32.1 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated earnings of 37 cents per share on $31.13 billion in revenue.

Caterpillar - Shares of the machinery company dropped more than 3% despite a first-quarter report that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. Caterpillar reported an adjusted $2.88 in earnings per share on $13.59 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in $2.60 in earnings per share on $13.40 billion of revenue. The company's sales growth did slow relative to the fourth quarter, and operating profit margins shrank year over year.

PayPal — PayPal shares jumped 9% following a beat on revenue in the first quarter. The stock rose even as the payments firm issued weak guidance for the second quarter and full year.

Mastercard — Mastercard shares gained 4.6% following a beat on the top and bottom lines in the recent quarter. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the company said cross-border travel ticked above 2019 levels.

Comcast — Shares of Comcast plummeted more than 6% despite beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines as growth in broadband subscriptions slowed. The company beat analysts' estimates on the metric but noted that roughly 80,000 of the subscribers were free internet customers.

Southwest Airlines — Southwest Airlines' stock rose 2% after reporting a wider-than-expected loss but a beat on revenue in the recent quarter. The company reaffirmed its second-quarter forecasts and said it expects revenue for that period to outpace 2019 despite fewer flights.

Pinterest — Pinterest's stock price jumped more than 7% following an earnings beat. On Wednesday, the image-sharing company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share and revenues of $575 million. In comparison, analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 4 cents per share on revenues of $573 million.

Eli Lilly — The drug maker's shares 3.7% after the company reported results from a clinical trial showing its obesity drug tirzepatide helped patients lose up to 22.5% of their weight. Eli Lilly also reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter and boosted its full-year revenue guidance.

Teladoc — Shares of the telehealth service plummeted by 45% after the company reported an earnings miss for its most recent quarter and gave weaker-than-expected revenue guidance, after which at least six Wall Street firms issued downgrades of the stock.

ServiceNow — Shares of ServiceNow added 7.9% following a beat on the top and bottom lines in the recent quarter. The company saw $1.73 adjusted earnings per share on $1.72 billion in revenue. Analysts expected $1.70 per share and $1.70 billion in revenue, according to FactSet's StreetAccount.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Tanaya Macheel and Sarah Min contributed reporting

Disclosure: Comcast owns CNBC's parent NBCUniversal.