Most Americans still feel optimistic about retirement. But inflation is hurting some workers’ confidence

Despite the pandemic, most Americans still feel optimistic about a comfortable retirement, but inflation is the top concern among those who aren't as prepared.

That's according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research 32nd annual Retirement Confidence Survey polling 2,677 workers and retirees in January.

"Even with the concerns of the pandemic and rising prices, overall, American workers and retirees still feel positive about their retirements," said Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at EBRI.

The 2022 findings remain steady compared to 2021, with more than 7 in 10 workers reporting they are at least "somewhat confident" about retirement savings, including nearly one-third who feel "very confident."

Some 8 in 10 retirees believe they'll have enough money to live comfortably through their golden years, according to the survey. But the pandemic dimmed optimism for one-third of workers and one-quarter of retirees.

"The Americans who are more likely to feel that their futures appear grim since the pandemic are those who were already pessimistic about their futures, due to lower incomes, problems with debt or lower health status," said Copeland.