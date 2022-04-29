Russia cuts key interest rate to 14%, says inflation could hit 23% this year

The Central Bank of Russia has cut its key interest rate to 14% from 17% as it looks to mitigate the impact of international economic sanctions.

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing unprecedented Western sanctions, the central bank is juggling a sharply shrinking economy and skyrocketing inflation. Economists expect a double-digit contraction for the economy, and inflation in excess of 20% in 2022.

Russian inflation reached 16.7% in March and the central bank said on Friday that it expects annual inflation of between 18% and 23% this year.

The central bank implemented an emergency hike of the key rate from 9.5% to 20% in February, days after the invasion of Ukraine, in a bid to support its plunging ruble currency.