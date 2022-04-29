Seasonal trends could be a drag on a stock market that needs a rebound

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.

Investors will be looking for a reprieve after the worst month for stocks in more than two years, but the calendar may not get too friendly from here.

Rising interest rates, some high-profile earnings misses and burgeoning concerns about global growth took a toll on the stock market in April.

The big drawdown comes on the eve of a historically weak period for stocks, with the "sell in May and go away" mindset officially beginning next week. According to the Stock Traders Almanac, an investor who held the Dow Jones Industrial Average between Nov. 1 and April 30, and then switched to fixed income for the next six months, would have produced solid returns with reduced risk for more than seven decades now.

That seasonal weakness can be especially pronounced in midterm election years, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

"Sometimes it has paid to lock in gains ahead of the traditionally challenging May-through-October periods. And this particularly goes for mid-term election years, also known as 'sophomore slumps.' Indeed, since 1992, the S&P 500 fell an average 3.4% in the May-through-October period of mid-term election years," Stovall said in a note to clients Monday.

However, jumping to fixed income, as the simple strategy suggests, might not be smartest move.

"Cashing out might not be the best option either, since equal exposure to the defensive consumer staples and health care sectors from May through October outpaced the broader benchmark 100% of these years and posted an average six-month total return of 5.6%," Stovall wrote.