The market just posted an unhealthy AOL-Time Warner bubble comparison

This week's earnings details have included some big-name reckonings with the value of high-growth, high-tech — and high-risk — companies. Ford and Amazon writing down stakes in electric vehicle maker Rivian; Alphabet and Microsoft noting some equity bets that declined in value. But the valuation hit that was the biggest, and in it own microcosmic way, may speak loudest about the past decade of valuation gains in technology start-ups that has drawn comparison to the dotcom bubble, comes from the health-care sector.

Health care was a marquee trade of the pandemic market. This may seem obvious: a world reckoning with a global medical crisis bringing economies to a standstill should awaken to the need for more health-care investment. There were big winners whose business was directly tied to the risk of pandemic, and whose investors proved the value of their forethought: namely, Moderna Therapeutics. But at a broader stock market level, the digital health trade was in the category of stay-at-home stocks that booked huge gains, as telehealth boomed, with patients required to seek care virtually and as the adoption of digital services across sectors went through years of evolution in a period of months.

This theme is now looking tenuous, and business models these disruptors plan to use to turn pandemic plays into long-term health-care winners less certain. Much of technology has been pummeled since last fall, from enterprise cloud to biotech and fintech, but this week's disastrous earnings from telehealth leader Teladoc marked the lowest point for the health-care version of this recent tech bubble trade. After booking a more than $6 billion charge related to its acquisition of chronic care company Livongo, Teladoc shares cratered and are now down more than 80% from a year ago. Its 40% dive on Thursday brought into stark relief what's been a yearlong train wreck for the digital health public valuations: competitors AmWell and 1Life Healthcare down more than 80% in the past year, and consumer health care company Him and Hers Health down more than 60%.

Among AmWell's investors was Google, which put $100 million into the company in 2020.

The $6.6 billion impairment charge is excluded from earnings metrics, but it is a big hit that relates directly to how Teladoc planned to make its stay-at-home trade bridge to a post-pandemic business. Teladoc bought Livongo for $18.5 billion in cash and stock in late 2020 in the biggest digital health deal to date.

To put into perspective how bad the $6.6 billion impairment charge is: after Thursday's stock decline, it was larger than Teladoc's market cap.

CNBC's Bob Pisani pointed to an ominous market parallel: AOL-Time Warner. Within a year of that deal, the combined company's biggest headlines weren't about synergies but about "goodwill impairments" as the value of the original dotcom bubble deal milestone, AOL, plummeted.

The AOL-Time Warner write-downs were multiple magnitudes the size of Teladoc (before and after its crash). But the collateral damage from the Teladoc disaster reaches across the recent disruptive investment era and one of its star stock pickers: ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, who was among the only funds that invested in the "falling knife" of Teladoc earlier this year, and had grown to be its largest shareholder. It was the third largest holding in her biggest fund after Tesla and another stay-at-home play: Zoom Video Communications.