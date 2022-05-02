Rising rates, inflation and market volatility: Here’s how to manage challenging times

The Good Brigade | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Market volatility

Swings in the stock market may make you want to run for the hills. However, you should be focused on the long-term. Any changes you make to that plan during times of volatility can set you back for years, said financial advisor Mitch Goldberg, president of ClientFirst Strategy in Melville, New York. "The best thing you could do is to control your own internals: how you react to stress, lessons you learn along your investing journey, and becoming battle-hardened so you could become a long-term investor," he said. "Remember, time in the market is more important than timing the market."

Any money you will need in the short term should be kept out of stocks, so you aren't forced to sell at a loss when you want to access it, Goldberg said. Also, if you are nearing retirement, you may also want to be a bit more cautious, Zandi said. That's because he has low expectations for market over the next couple of years. "Market asset prices have gone skyward because of the very, very low-inflation and low-rate environment we were in," he said. "We can't expect to see the kind of returns we did in the previous world we were in."

Inflation

Customers pushing shopping carts shop at a supermarket on April 12, 2022 in San Mateo County, California. Liu Guanguan | China News Service | Getty Images

Zandi has been predicting that inflation may moderate after a peak around May. However, inflation expectations are migrating higher. "There are lots of different ways to measure expectations," Zandi said. "They are all saying people are beginning to believe that this high inflation is here to stay for a long period. "If that is the case, it will increasingly come true," he added. To manage higher prices, first review your budget. "You can make changes or shift around your budget if you have the ability," said Misty Lynch, a certified financial planner with Walpole, Massachusetts-based Sound View Financial Advisors.

"If you need to, cut back or change habits a little bit to get a $175 grocery shopping down to $150, like buying less meat." Many Americans have already cut back on dining out, a recent CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey found. If inflation persists, they plan to scale back on eating out, driving and vacations, according to the survey, conducted by Momentive. If there are big ticket items coming up, like a trip or wedding, you can save money by planning ahead. "The last-minute things are going to be super-expensive and there is just a shortage of a lot of different things," Lynch said.

Rising interest rates

Westend61 | Getty Images