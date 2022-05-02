Evacuations from besieged Mariupol steelworks continues; explosions heard in Russian border region

Civilian evacuations from the embattled city of Mariupol's last holdout, the blockaded Azovstal steel plant, are set to continue, Ukraine's government has said after about 100 civilians were evacuated on Sunday.

Explosions were reported in the Russian border city of Belgorod, which is home to Russian fuel depots and ammunition facilities used for its war operations in Ukraine. The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces say they have identified Belarussian forces in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, more than 25% of Russia's troops committed to its ground war in Ukraine have likely been rendered "combat ineffective," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense says.