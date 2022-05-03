This is Ukraine's 'finest hour,' UK says, as it boosts military aid; Russia seen trying to annex eastern regions. Follow our live updates

The U.K. will pledge more rapid arms supplies for Ukraine as the country tries to fend off a renewed Russian assault in the east and south.

On Tuesday, the U.K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce a new £300 million ($375 million) package of defensive military aid while addressing the Ukrainian parliament via videolink. He is expected to echo Winston Churchill, telling lawmakers that this is Ukraine's "finest hour."

Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to hold sham referenda in mid-May in a bid annex Donetsk and Luhansk, the two regions of eastern Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, said Michael Carpenter, Washington's ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.