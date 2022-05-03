Biden heads to Alabama facility where Lockheed is making key Javelin weapon for Ukraine

A serviceman of Ukrainian military forces holds a FGM-148 Javelin, an American-made portable anti-tank missile, at a checkpoint, where they hold a position near Kharkiv, on March 23, 2022.

TROY, Alabama — One of the most effective U.S. weapons in Ukraine's fight against Russia comes from an unlikely place: a 4,000-acre compound nestled in the quiet woods of a southern Alabama town.

In the 50 or so buildings that make up Lockheed Martin's Pike County Operations in Troy, Alabama, the crown jewels of U.S. missile defense systems are built and bred for battle.

President Joe Biden is slated to tour the facility responsible for assembling the Javelin, a portable anti-armor weapon, on Tuesday afternoon. Since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine, the Javelin has consistently sat on the top of Ukraine's wish list. To date, the U.S. and its allies have transferred 5,500 Javelins to the Ukrainian government.

While in Troy, Biden will deliver remarks on U.S. security assistance to Ukraine thus far and will reiterate his request to Congress for more funding. Biden is seeking $33 billion in additional assistance.

The Javelin, a "fire-and-forget" anti-tank weapon system, is designed to hit targets nearly three miles away and can be launched from the shoulder. Throughout the conflict, Ukrainian forces have used the Javelin system to strike Russian tanks and artillery.

The system is co-manufactured by Lockheed and Raytheon and assembled in Troy.