EU to announce further sanctions on Russia; Mariupol steel plant evacuees reach safety

The European Union is set to announce sanctions on Russian oil imports on Wednesday. That comes as Russian forces launch more attacks on eastern Ukraine and the blockaded Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

A group of civilians who were evacuated earlier this week from the complex, which is a last stronghold for Ukrainian fighters in the besieged port city, reached the relative safety on Tuesday after arriving in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine's deputy prime minister said a few hundred civilians are still in the steel plant, however.

Elsewhere yesterday, U.S. President Joe Biden pressed Congress to pass his massive $33 billion Ukraine aid package during a visit to a Lockheed Martin plant in Alabama that manufactures Javelin anti-tank missiles.

"We built the weapons and equipment that helped defend freedom and sovereignty in Europe years ago," Biden said, referring to America's industrial effort during World War II. "That's true again today."