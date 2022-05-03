BP reports bumper first-quarter net profit, but posts massive loss on hit from Russia exit

A BP logo on display in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

BP on Tuesday reported bumper first-quarter profits and boosted share buybacks, despite posting a massive loss after offloading its nearly-20% stake in Russian-controlled oil company Rosneft.

BP's first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, came in at $6.2 billion. That compared with a profit of $4.1 billion in the fourth quarter and $2.6 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Analysts had expected BP to report first-quarter profit of $4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The oil and gas giant also announced a further $2.5 billion in share buybacks.

However, BP reported a headline loss for the quarter of $20.4 billion. This included pre-tax charges of $24 billion and $1.5 billion relating to the exit of its Rosneft stake in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The first-quarter results come as the EU prepares its sixth package of economic sanctions against Russia; the bloc remains split on how to wind down its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Meanwhile, U.K. oil and gas majors face the prospect of a possible windfall tax to help fund a national package of support for households over spiraling energy bills.

Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly opened the door to a possible tax on oil and gas providers after repeatedly rejecting the policy citing fears that it could discourage investment.

Oil prices are hovering above $100 a barrel after climbing to multi-year highs earlier this year.

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $107.64 during morning deals in London, little changed for the session, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $105.20.

Shares of BP are up over 18% year-to-date.

BP reported a massive upswing in full-year net profit for 2021, its highest in eight years, supported by soaring commodity prices. Global oil demand roared back last year, with gasoline and diesel use surging as consumers resumed travel and business activity recovered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.